Land and Hands Community Resources to hold violence intervention

Lands and Hands Community Resources will hold "Start with Art," an activity, art, violence intervention, and mental wellbeing session Saturday at Hickory Hills Senior Living, 4067 S. Wheeler Road., Pembroke Township at 7:30 p.m.

The event is designed to be a safe space that encourages creativity and self-expression for all young participants.

Kids will have the opportunity to engage in art activities.

Attendees can enjoy live piano performances by Marius Bey from Mer Music Studio LLC, accompanied by a selection of kid-friendly tunes.

“With the recent shooting that resulted in multiple people being traumatized, injured, and dying, we need to take a look at our hearts and the minds of our youth," said Roderic T. Hodge, Jr., Community Activist. "We need to infuse our communities with more art, music, physical activity, and joy to tackle the issues of violence, mental health, obesity, and crime. How can we address what we dislike if we don't uplift what we cherish? How can we embrace love when we foster hatred and permit violence to engulf our youth? In light of the recent shooting that left many young people traumatized, injured, or worse, it's crucial to focus on positivity. We must begin to ask the vital questions and impart essential lessons. The youth are vital, as they represent the future of our society. How can we passively watch our community, particularly our young people, spiral into self-destruction without making an effort to effect change?

We are on the front line of violence intervention. Help us with change, support an inspiring night at Hickory Hills Senior Living on Jan. 4, 2025, as Lands and Hands Community Resources presents "Start with Art," in collaboration with Mer Music Studio LLC. This event promises to be a delightful evening filled with activities for children with Mental Health First Aid certified personnel and based upon Theraplay® Institute Sunshine Circles® training and principles," he said.

If you're interested in volunteering or need more information, feel free to reach out via email to rthodgejr@gmail.com or call 779-331-8482.