Kankakee County Museum announces Gallery of Trees winners

By Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee County Museum has announced the winners of the 46th annual Gallery of Trees “Home for the Holidays” contest.

For adult voting, 1st place was #10 EAA Chapter 990, “Flying Home for the Holidays.” The 2nd place winner was #32 Uplifted Care, “Snow Days.” The 3rd place winner was #11 Kankakee Valley Porcelain Artists, “A River Runs Through It — Kankakee County.”

For children’s voting, the 1st place winner was #10 EAA Chapter 990, “Flying Home for the Holidays.” In 2nd place: #1 Beedles Braving Batten, “Hope for the Holidays” and 3rd place: #32 Uplifted Care, “Snow Days.”

Over 3,000 people visited and voted during the Gallery of Trees at the Kankakee County Museum from Dec. 1 to 29.