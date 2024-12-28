REEL TALK: 'A Complete Unknown'

James Mangold who gave us “Ford v Ferrari” and “Kate and Leopold,” two favorite movies from years ago, co-writes and directs “A Complete Unknown,” a Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothee Chalet.

It’s a snapshot into the musical icon’s life at the age of 19 as he attempts to break into the music industry in 1961. The path he takes is either lucky or genius as he visits Woody Guthrie (Scoot McNairy) in an institution; hospitalized for Huntington’s Disease.

Dylan, with guitar in hand, plays a tune for Guthrie and meets Pete Seeger (Edward Norton) who immediately identifies that this kid has a future in music. This fortuitous encounter changes Dylan’s life as he heads for fame.

Fame is a dangerous drug as Dylan quickly learns. Finding himself at the center of everyone’s attention, his own attention to his girlfriend Sylvie (Elle Fanning) quickly wanes, but never does he lose focus on where he wants his music to go. If you’re a fan of Dylan, you’ll know or even remember his daring attempt to electrify his sound at the Newport Folk Music Festival which angered the audience, but Dylan did what he wanted, never swayed by others.

“A Complete Unknown” highlights the singularity of Dylan and his drive to share his music with the world. Never deterred and with the help of connected friends, Dylan became the icon of the ’60s, ’70s and even today. This focal point of the film is also very singular with little narrative arc. We meet the characters all of whom the actors perfectly personify and we spend time with them as they succeed in life. Fans of this era and of Dylan will enjoy all the details shared within the story, but if you’re not a fan, the storyline flatlines.

Even as, from my perspective as a non-fan, the story wasn’t engaging, the performances are all Oscar-worthy. Chalamet becomes Dylan —he is Dylan. He actually plays the music and sings the lyrics just as Dylan did. The nuances in his voice, his gait, his body posture all perfectly mimic Dylan. Even his eye gaze and head tilt create a finely tuned version of a young Bob Dylan. Equally impressive is Norton’s portrayal of Seeger as Norton also plays and sings the music of Seeger, a kind environmentalist in the Hudson River area.

Fanning, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, and McNairy also have standout performances making this ensemble cast a memorable one. Together they bring us back in time to experience the music of the past. Of course, production and costume design seamlessly transport us to the ’60s and ’70s, augmenting the casts’ performance.

“A Complete Unknown” is a showcase of performances for fans of Dylan, but a weak storyline with a lackluster final scene just doesn’t do it for those of us who don’t know or love his music.

Reel Talk rating: 2 1/2 Stars

“A Complete Unknown” is now playing in theaters.