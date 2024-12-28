Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena to hold special event

A special Winterfest event is set for Saturday, Jan. 4 at Ice Valley Centre Arena, 1601 River Road in Kankakee.

Bluey will be at the Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena on Jan. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m., Attendees will have an opportunity to meet and greet and take photos with the pup.

Bluey will only be at the arena from 1 to 3 p.m.

Spend some time racing around the rink and then warm up with the hot cocoa bar and craft lounge.

Don’t forget about signing up to take a free mini lesson while you’re there and cheer on elite figure skaters during their special performance.

Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena celebrates U.S. Figure Skating’s National Skating month each January with their annual Winterfest event.

Now in its 24th year, National Skating month was created by U.S. Figure Skating and Learn to Skate USA to increase participation in and create enthusiasm for all ice sports.

Pre-sale tickets are available online at <a href="http://icevalleycentre.com" target="_blank">icevalleycentre.com</a> through today and for $15 per person. Tickets at the door will be $18 each.