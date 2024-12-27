Merchant Street Art Gallery to host arts and crafts fundraiser Saturday

Get ready to immerse yourself in an evening where art meets melody.

On Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m., the Merchant Street Art Gallery in Kankakee is hosting a captivating arts and crafts fundraiser piano concert Major Keys in collaboration with Lands and Hands Community Resources and Mer Music Studio LLC.

This unique event is not just a feast for the eyes and ears but also a wonderful opportunity to support the arts in your community.

The Merchant Street Art Gallery will be adorned with stunning artwork, inviting you to explore the creative expressions of talented artists from the region.

There will be piano performances creating an ambiance of pure enchantment.

This fundraiser is more than just an event; it's a celebration of creativity and community spirit.

Whether you're an art enthusiast, a music lover, or someone looking to experience something extraordinary, this evening promises to be memorable.

For more information, visit <a href="http://%20MerchantStreetArtGallery.org" target="_blank">MerchantStreetArtGallery.org</a>.

Tickets are available at <a href="https://stage-frontend.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/major-keys-piano-concert" target="_blank">https://stage-frontend.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/major-keys-piano-concert</a>