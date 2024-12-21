Still I Rise hosts 11th annual Healthy for the Holidays seminar

KANKAKEE — Still I Rise, a thriving nonprofit organization in the community celebrated its 11th annual Healthy for the Holidays seminar, educating and empowering attendees about mental health and healthy eating during the holidays.

The event took place at Rigo’s Place in downtown Kankakee on Dec. 14.

The host was motivational speaker and best-selling author, Ericka Glorious Moore. The keynote speaker was Dr. Rodney Alford who has been supporting and speaking at the health and wellness seminar for all 11 years. The guest speaker, Stephanie Brown, a Harbor House Prevention Specialist, spoke about the mission and services provided by the Harbor House, along with mental health. Harbor House is a Still I Rise community partner. Music was provided by the young and upcoming musician, Aiden Sullivan.

Still I Rise is a leadership development nonprofit organization that empowers youth and young adults to create a positive and healthy change in society. The organization provides youth and young adults with stimulating programs, events, seminars and engagements, educating them in areas including health, financial literacy, arts, ethics, life skills and entrepreneurship.

Over the last past decade, the organization has been headed by its Executive Director Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson.

The organization has fed and educated thousands of youth, and has also clothed and fed the homeless and individuals in need on a monthly basis.

For more information, go to Still-iRise.org or call (815) 414-9614.