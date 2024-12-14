REEL TALK: 'Carry On' captivates

Just in time for the holiday travel season comes the Netflix movie “Carry-on” starring Taron Egerton as a TSA agent in the wrong place at the wrong time.

It’s Christmas Eve and the airport is over-stuffed with people as Ethan (Egerton) and his pregnant girlfriend Nora (Sofia Carson), also in the airline industry, head into their respective positions at LAX.

Ethan, a bit unmotivated, stuck but attempting to prove himself worthy, sweet-talks his boss, Sarkowski (Dean Norris), to allow him to work the main check-in point.

Meanwhile, some Russian mobsters are planning to smuggle a bomb onto a plane with nerve gas but can’t do that without the “cooperation” of a TSA Agent. You guessed it, Ethan becomes the target.

We begin with introductions to our characters which quickly morphs into a cat and mouse game as Ethan receives an earbud with an unknown leader known as Traveler, as he calls himself, quietly yet confidently conveying directions to Ethan. It seems this Traveler has eyes everywhere and threatens all who are important to Ethan’s world including Nora. Co-writers T.J. Fixman and Michael Green put all the pieces perfectly into play as the tension builds, layer by layer.

And we adore Ethan who is jaded yet sweet along with Nora — you can just imagine what the baby is going to look like — and all of Ethan’s colleagues exude goodness and understanding.

Ethan is quickly painted into a corner: do what Traveler says or watch his pregnant girlfriend die. It’s a techie dream scenario with moving parts and eyes everywhere. Ethan must try to think on his feet while saving not only his loved ones but the 250 souls on that plane where a bomb is certain to detonate.

Traveler is calm, cool, and collected even as things begin to spiral out of control. The question comes down to whether or not Ethan is smarter than this predator.

Have we seen this scenario before? Of course we have, but the tension and the characters are so well done that we have to see this through to the end. The first two acts are captivating with characters that feel real, especially Ethan. While the first half of the film seems smart and fast-paced, the final act is contrived, filled with car chases and preposterous fight scenes.

It’s also during that last act that we are introduced to an LA Police Officer named Elena Cole (Danielle Deadwyler) and while her character is pivotal, she is also a part of the numerous chases and crazy acrobatics.

Thankfully, the casting director chose the right talent to portray each of the characters, elevating what could have been a mindless action thriller. Egerton’s boyish charm spills over the screen and Jason Bateman relishes in his role. Deadwyler does what she can (and does it well) with her character, but it is Tonatiuh who stands out with his performance as Mateo Flores.

This role actually has a few layers to it and I found myself trying to figure out what I would do in that scenario. Norris, Sinqua Walls, and Curtiss Cook bring life, a smile, and authenticity to their roles as well as Josh Brener as the geeky tech whiz.

There are an array of characters all who clearly lie on the one side of good or the other and give us a reason to watch till the bitter end...even if that part does drag on too long.

Reel Talk rating: 2 1/2 stars

Carry On is now playing on Netflix.