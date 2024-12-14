A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Biggest Part of Me

In the almost four years (how?!) that this column has existed, I’ve waxed poetic on several occasions about my love of ‘70s music. Specifically that of the yacht rock persuasion.

When I saw that “Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary” would be streaming the day after Thanksgiving, I knew exactly what my plans would be for that night. Making a list of five to 10 songs that I thought might appear in the documentary, I settled up on the couch with a plan to do 10 jumping jacks if any of those songs played (I wound up doing dozens of jumping jacks).

This was a great watch as I learned little tidbits about this beloved genre that I didn’t already know. It also introduced me to a few songs I hadn’t heard, and reintroduced me to ones I’d forgotten along the way.

A concept the doc kept returning to was that yacht rock wasn’t the genre’s descriptor until much later, and the music that falls under its umbrella can’t be especially categorized but rather it’s a “you know it when you hear it.”

In the documentary, artist Questlove talks about discussions he used to have with his friend, Anthony Bourdain. Questlove made a posthumous Spotify playlist for Bourdain titled Dear Anthony: Questlove’s Defense of Yacht Rock & Dentist Office Pop.

The playlist contains over 50 hours of music. Though I consider myself something of a yacht rock aficionado, I could not come up with that extensive a playlist. There are some on the list that I’d argue fall more Motown ‘60s and disco late ‘70s but I’m sure Questlove could make a case.

Yacht rock does span past the ‘70s (and perhaps even before) and all the songs include this undefinable quality that can make your heart swell and your feet move.

Kenny Loggins, referred to in the documentary as being among the Mount Rushmore of yacht rock, summed it up from his experience:

“The thing I learned early on is, I’m not writing for other people, I’m writing for me. And if I can hit that nerve that either makes me want to dance or makes me want to cry, then I’ve got that song.

“I’ve discovered that when I really care about a lyric, when a lyric touches the heart of the matter, it touches other people. So my job has been to try to really nail that emotion so that the song becomes a soundtrack to your life.”

And that’s exactly what I love about yacht rock is that so many of these songs have become a soundtrack to my life. Musically speaking, it’s the Biggest Part of Me.