Santa's coming to town: Communities celebrating Christmas this weekend

As the holidays near, communities are getting ready for Christmas with several events this weekend to spread some holiday cheer.

<strong>Village of Bourbonnais 4th annual Rockin’ Around the Tree Lighting</strong>

The village of Bourbonnais will hold the annual Rockin’ Around the Tree Lighting event, which features sounds of the season by Bourbonnais students at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Grove at Goselin Park, 700 Main St. NW.

The festive outdoor event will have food to purchase from the Chick-fil-A food truck. Attendees can also enjoy a sweet treat from Dairy Queen with $1 small cones at the 121 S. Main St. location.

A public works truck, police squad car and fire truck will be available for touch-a-truck and photos, and Santa will also be making an appearance.

<strong>39th Annual Bradley Christmas Parade</strong>

The Bradley Christmas Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday on West Broadway Street. The parade route is from Forest Avenue east to Washington Street. This year’s theme is A Cartoon Christmas. A visit from Santa Claus is in store.

<strong>Grant Park tree lighting</strong>

The village of Grant Park and Grant Park Foundation will hold a tree lighting and Santa visit at 6 p.m. Friday at the lot across from the former Dillman’s True Value Hardware store near 200 S. Main St.

<strong>Christmas in Manteno</strong>

The village of Manteno is celebrating the Christmas season with a fun-filled day of activities. The Saturday activities include:

<ul><li>Holly Jolly Entertainment – Main and Second streets</li><li>Manteno High School Jazz Band performance from 3-3:45 p.m.</li><li>Santa’s Grand Entrance featuring Dance Alive! Dance Studio at 4 p.m.</li><li>MHS Chamber Choir from 4 4:30 p.m.</li><li>Downtown Christmas Lighting at 4:30 p.m.</li><li>Christmas With the Strips 4:45-7:15 p.m.</li><li>Holiday Drone Show at 7:30 p.m.</li><li>Christmas Tree Lane at the Square on Second from Dec. 7-Jan. 5</li><li>Holiday Market at North Main Street parking lot from 3-8 p.m.</li><li>A time to visit Santa at his house at the Square on Second beginning at 4 p.m.</li><li>Jingle Bell Business Stroll from 4-6:45 p.m.</li></ul>

<strong>Momence Christmas parade</strong>

On Saturday, Momence will have a lighted Christmas parade at 5 p.m. starting on Sixth Avenue and Locust Street and ending on West Washington Street. The tree lighting will follow at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of West Washington Street and Dixie Highway.

The Earl D. Schoeffner Farm Museum will be sponsoring Madrigal Singers in costume, who will sing from 1 to 4 p.m. at the museum, The Graham House and throughout the city.

<strong>Kankakee Historic Riverview Holiday House Walk</strong>

On Sunday, Kankakee’s Riverview Historic District will feature five homes including Frank Lloyd Wright’s first Prairie-Style house during its annual Holidays in Historic Riverview Christmas House Walk from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The tour begins at the Railroad Depot in downtown Kankakee, 197 S. East Ave.

Riverview is a nationally designated historic district comprised of approximately 160 unique homes built between 1890 and 1950.

Tickets are $20 in advance. Credit card orders can be placed online at <a href="http://www.riverviewhistoricdistrict.org" target="_blank">www.riverviewhistoricdistrict.org</a>. Day-of-the-event tickets will be $25.