Kankakee resident fulfills lifelong dream of publishing first book

A dream has come true for Kankakee resident Nancy J. Ruda, who recently published her first novel, Outside In.

It’s a mystery/suspense book where what you see from the outside is often nothing like the truth that is hidden inside.

Ruda’s story on how she wrote the book is unique.

The idea for the story started in her head while on long training runs for marathons and triathlons. For 20 years, she had the story in her head before putting the actual words down.

But when she did sit down to write, the words really flowed, and she finished her first draft of the book in four months.

For Ruda, “Outside In” is a fulfillment of a lifelong dream and goal.

Her future changed forever when she was a sophomore at LaSalle-Peru Township High School and joined the staff of the student newspaper as a reporter and feature writer.

Until that time, she was convinced that she wanted to be a teacher. But, she fell in love with the power of writing, and the rest is history.

She went on to earn her bachelor of science degree in journalism/advertising from Northern Illinois University and worked as a copywriter/copyeditor and account manager for several major advertising and promotion agencies in Chicago, including McCann Erickson; Tatham, Laird, & Kudner; Joseph S. Maier & Associates; and Davidson Marketing.

She and her husband, Ron, moved to Kankakee in 1986 when he began a new job in finance and accounting. She went on to positions in marketing, mainly as a copywriter/editor, for Riverside Medical Center and Presence St. Mary’s Hospital before opening her own company, njr Marketing Enterprises. During this time, she was also a regular contributor of feature stories for The Daily Journal.

Ruda said a second book could be possible in the future.

“I’ll have to run a few more marathons!” she said.

Outside In is now available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and <a href="http://outsuirtspress.com/outsidein" target="_blank">outsuirtspress.com/outsidein</a>.