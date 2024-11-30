Shaw Local

A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Advice for the past

By Taylor Leddin-McMaster

If you could speak to your past self, what advice would you give?

Recently watching the new Aubrey Plaza movie based around this very idea got me thinking about that question. I actually had, unrelatedly, been thinking about that idea earlier in the day when I thought about pressures I used to put on myself when I was younger that didn’t really matter.

Ultimately the advice I’d give, say, my 18-year-old self, would be to ease up on those pressures and not worry so much about the future. Take a better look at what’s happening around you because that time won’t come back.

Easier said than done, of course, but now that I know how quickly time goes by, it does force you to be more present. When thinking of a heavy concept such as this, I like to put a poll out into the field and get thoughts from those around me as it often brings up ideas I wouldn’t have thought of myself.

Here’s what some friends had to say:

• SLOW DOWN. Don’t rush life so much. I was so ready to be an adult at 18. But I look back and wish I had just enjoyed being 18 a little more.

• College isn’t required.

• There’s nothing to worry about. Everything will turn out exactly as you hope it will.

• Success looks different for everyone.

• Slow down! Enjoy all of it.

• Take some time for yourself. Travel and explore alone!

• You don’t need to have everything figured out, discovering yourself is the most exciting part of the journey. Have new experiences, travel and go at your own pace.

• You are enough.

• Write the weird songs.

• Stop being worried about what people think. No one is paying attention and no one cares.

Looking at these, there are many that have a resounding similarity: don’t rush and don’t worry so much.

Again, easier said than done; but having that reminder can often be helpful.

So when thinking about what advice you’d give your younger self, take a minute to remind yourself to appreciate the now and to quell your worries.

Enjoy the check in with your past self, and I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving!