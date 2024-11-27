Santa is coming to Momence's Conrad Park Pioneer Cabin

A long time tradition will be featured once again this year.

The 37th annual “Santa at the Cabin” will take place Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1-4 p.m. at the Conrad Park Pioneer Cabin, located on Mill St. and historic Dixie Highway in Momence.

Attendees can take a step back in time to the 1830’s and view what a pioneer Christmas would entail.

Santa Claus will be sitting in his favorite chair next to the hearth with Mrs. Claus to visit with children and spread good cheer.

This event is possible through a partnership of the Friends of the Park and Main Street Momence. Donations are welcomed.