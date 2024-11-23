Shaw Local

KVTA to perform classic 'A Christmas Carol'

By Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will hold one special performance of the classic Christmas tale, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol on Dec. 6.

The performance is set for 7 p.m. at the KVTA Studios Black Box Theatre, 1 Stuart Dr. in Kankakee. The play is adapted and directed by Tyler McMahon.

This script-in-hand reading will feature many veteran KVTA performers.

Donations are appreciated at the door.

All seats will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hopps and Scotch will be on-site with their Hot Cocoa Bar.