A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A new opportunity (or 30)

My best friend, Haley, and I happened to be born on the exact same day. Since meeting just over a decade ago, we’ve gotten to celebrate birthdays 20 through 30 together.

A few days in advance of our 30th, I went to St. Louis for a birthday celebration at Haley’s house. Feeling the significance of entering a new decade — coupled with a text from earlier in the week from Haley that said, “I wanna be brave and try new things,” — inspired a portion of my gift.

Using a screenshot of that text, I made a document with that image at the top followed by 30 empty lines. Titled Thirty in 30, this colorful, cake-themed document gave the instruction of “Try 30 new things during your 30th year and track your memories!”

I’ve written about this concept before and again I hope to dispel the myth that trying something new means doing something big. That isn’t the case.

I once tracked “52 new things in a year” and one of the items was trying an artichoke heart for the first time. Significant? No. New? Heck yeah!

If you put your mind to it, or are willing to look at life in a way that accepts new happenings, this mission isn’t a hard one.

It’s on my mind this week as I tried something that I’ve always wanted to do which is audition for a play. At the time that I’m writing this, I don’t know whether I got the part. By the time this is published, the cast list will be out.

Though I’d of course like to get a role (and enjoy the new-to-me experience of being in a theatrical production), I’m simply glad that I got out there and tried. At the very least, it was fun running lines with a few different folks.

As for what else I’ve tried new since turning the big three-oh:

• Tried Affogato (espresso and ice cream) and it was delicious.

• Started a new “Girls Day” shopping tradition with my sister and niece.

• Attended Renegade, an incredible art/vendor show, in Chicago.

• Held a snake.

• Fed goats.

• Visited Saugatuck, Grand Rapids and Grant, Michigan.

• Told a story at Yarn Factory Listeners (and got to see my dad tell a story, too).

I’m sure there are other new things that have transpired over the last six months. The point is, there are new opportunities all over — you just have to be willing to find them.