Pet of the Week: Nov. 20, 2024

Name: Olive

Age: 4

My People and Place of Residence: Alison, Thomas, Anna, Ellen and Jack Latham, of Bourbonnais.

A Little Bit About Me: Olive is a gentle soul whose favorite thing to do is follow her family around the house and cuddle with them any time she can. She has an endearing habit of stealing her family members’ spots on the couch if they happen to get up out of their seat, and she loves sitting in the front window and “protecting” her home from any rabbits or friendly neighbors who may happen to walk by. She also loves to patiently stare at the floor when someone’s eating so that she can try and steal a piece of food that may get dropped. Olive loves hiding her favorite toys in spots her family members won’t be able to find them, and then forgets where she hid them.

Favorite Treat: Carrot sticks.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: “You don’t mind if I sit with you, right? There’s room for me on that small chair … scooch over!”