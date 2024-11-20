Madrigal Singers to hold holiday concert

A holiday concert is set for next month by the Madrigal Singers.

Clifton Central High School will present an afternoon concert featuring the Madrigal Singers on Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee.

The concert will include a touch of Advent and teaser for Christmas. Maggie Prendergast is the director. Mark Noller will be the Organist and Deacon Pat Skelly as Vocalist.

Fr. Vern Arseneau will be the Master of Ceremonies.

Donations are appreciated.

For more information, call 815-573-5455.