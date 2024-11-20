Culvers benefit to help support museums

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will display an 1850’s California Gold Rush artifact belonging to George Letourneau for the public to view at the Bourbonnais Culvers today from 5-8 p.m.

In the mid and late 1800’s, Letourneau was a contemporary of Abraham Lincoln, the first mayor of Bourbonnais, a later mayor of Kankakee, and a State Senator among having other public titles.

Before all of these achievements however, George Letourneau went on the great California Gold Rush before returning to live in Bourbonnais in the 1850s.

Partial proceeds from food purchases made at Culvers will partially benefit the historical society which operates two public museums.

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s website can be viewed for further local history information at <a href="http://bourbonnaishistory.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaishistory.org</a>.