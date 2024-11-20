Community Calendar: Nov. 20 - 26

<strong>Nov. 20</strong>

<strong>Vet-To-Vet Café</strong>

All Veterans are invited to the UpliftedCare Community Grief Center to attend the Vet-To-Vet Café from 9-11 a.m. on Nov. 20. In honor of Veterans Day, there will be a pinning ceremony for the Veterans and also a “Welcome Home” to Vietnam Veterans. Veterans will have the opportunity to meet other community veterans, share stories, access resources and make new connections. Coffee and light snacks are provided. For more information or to register, please call UpliftedCare at 815-939-4141.

<strong>Nov. 21</strong>

<strong>Soul Collections</strong>

Kankakee Public Library will present Soul Collections, a program that highlights Black authors and themes on Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. The book chosen for discussion is The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris. The event is free and open to the public.

<strong>Nov. 22</strong>

<strong>Trinkets & Treasures Craft Sale</strong>

At Faith Baptist Church, 1280 Armour Road, Bourbonnais from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. there will be a craft and recycled home goods sale. Attendees will also find handmade crafts, holiday gifts, a kids corner, concessions and much more.

<strong>Nov. 24</strong>

<strong>Holiday Pajama Party & Skate</strong>

At Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1601 River Road, Kankakee, put on your coziest pajamas and get ready to skate the morning away. Donuts and juice will be served. Attendees can play in the on-ice snow pit, take laps around the rink, and create crafts off the ice in Santa’s Workshop. You can also take photos with an Elf. Anyone participating in any of the activities must register for the event. Day of the event cost is $18. Visit <a href="https://bit.ly/PJSkateParty" target="_blank">bit.ly/PJSkateParty</a> to register.