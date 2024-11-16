The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum; Honoring the Edmund Fitzgerald

We were standing 80 feet above the ground beneath a bright, sunlit sky peering across a great inland sea. Our guide pointed out the Walter J. McCarthy Jr., a thousand-foot Great Lakes freighter, as it sailed parallel to the shore.

From atop the skeletal steel framework of the Whitefish Point Light, a Civil War relic that was built in 1861, the freighter looks surprisingly small against the vast waters of Lake Superior.

“The McCarthy is sailing near the spot of the Fitzgerald’s final resting place,” he states. “They very nearly made it to safety.”

Nov. 10 marked the 49th year since the sinking of the Great Lakes freighter Edmund Fitzgerald and the loss of its entire crew of 29. As tragic as the loss of the Fitz and her crew was, it may well have slipped from memory save for a few tales told from the well-worn stools of Great Lake’s taverns.

However, Gordon Lightfoot has ingrained the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald into our psyche and made it one of the most famous shipwrecks of all-time, second only to the Titanic.

Following a suggestion by a boat Captain we met in Sault Ste. Marie, my wife, Kathy, and I found ourselves in the northeastern portion of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Whitefish Point is situated 11 miles north of the unincorporated town of Paradise on Michigan’s so-called Shipwreck Coast. Of the 550 known major shipwrecks lying on the bottom of the lake, at least 200 of them are in the vicinity of Whitefish Point.

Looking at a map, it is figuratively and literally at the end of nowhere.

Whitefish Point is home to The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, which tells the somber and absorbing tale of the puzzling surroundings of the Fitzgerald’s disappearance. The 729-foot freighter was caught in a catastrophic gale and sank after taking on a load of iron ore at Superior, Wis. She was only 17 miles from the point that signals the entrance to Whitefish Bay and its relative safety.

The National Transportation Safety Board ruled in May 1978 the “probable cause of this accident was the sudden massive flooding of the cargo hold due to the collapse of one or more hatch covers.” But the report admits that analysis of the wreckage “did not give any conclusive evidence as to the cause of the sinking.”

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum is located on the grounds of the Whitefish Point Light Station. It encompasses several buildings, including the restored 1861 Lightkeeper’s Quarters, the 1923 Lifeboat Station & Surfboat House and 1923 Motor Lifeboat House.

As we entered the museum’s main gallery, the muted notes of Lightfoot’s song floated down from hidden speakers setting a subdued tone. The Fitzgerald’s gleaming 200-pound bronze bell, raised 29 years ago with the blessing of the families of those who perished, highlights the exhibit. Nearby are a large model of the Fitzgerald and flotsam, such as an unused life ring, that was recovered after the wreck.

An otherworldly-looking dive suit used to explore the wreck stands alongside. A 20-minute video presentation provides the history behind the wreck of the Edmond Fitzgerald and the recovery of the ship’s bell in 1995.

But the Fitzgerald’s loss is not the only story told. More vessels have been lost in the Whitefish Point area than any other part of Lake Superior.

The museum conveys the stories and misfortune of some of the more than 240 wrecks between 1816 and 1975 at Whitefish Point alone and of tens of thousands throughout the Great Lakes.

Tragedies such as the Carl Bradley, which sank in Lake Michigan in November 1958, with a loss of 33 of its 35 crew members, and the Daniel J. Morrell, which went down in Lake Huron in November 1966, losing 28 of its 29 crew members, are well documented here.

In 1983, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society was granted a 25-year license from the U.S. Coast Guard to establish the Shipwreck Museum at the Station. Eventually, the Society assumed ownership of the grounds.

The towering light is still an active United States Coast Guard light and is the oldest continually operating light on Lake Superior and is available for exploration.

After signing a waiver ensuring we were physically fit and wearing appropriate footwear, we headed off to the 80-foot tower. Before the tour we were asked by our guide if we suffered from acrophobia, otherwise known as the fear of heights, or arachnophobia, otherwise known as the fear of spiders (evidently, they find the light’s tower ideal for web-making). After vehemently denying the former and tepidly denying the latter, we assailed the tower. The view was remarkable from its lofty heights.

The attached dwelling, built in 1861 at the order of President Lincoln, formerly housed the Light Keeper and Assistant Keeper and has been fully restored with period furnishings and artifacts and is open to the public. As you walk through the dwelling you can get a glimpse of what the isolated life was like for the Keepers and their families as they kept the light burning and the fog signal going during many a perilous night.

The museum also shares the tales of heroic men who risked their lives to render assistance to those in need. Established in 1923 and operational until 1951, the USCG Lifeboat Station building displays exhibits that tell of the perilous duties of those individuals who rushed to the rescue in open surfboats, battling the very elements that crippled ships 10 times the size of their wooden skiffs.

A restored nonmotorized Surf Boat gives visitors a good idea of the challenges faced by U.S. Life Saving Service personnel who confronted the pounding waves of icy Superior as they mounted rescue attempts.

On a sunny autumn day, overlooking the calm waters of Lake Superior, it was difficult to imagine what those lifesavers encountered in their meager efforts to save sailors from certain death. Powering an open boat with nothing but straining muscles of the crew of six pulling their oars against the icy waves of a storm-tossed lake the size of Austria.

Storms on the Great Lakes can rival hurricanes in their intensity. The one that sank the Edmund Fitzgerald had sustained winds of 67 mph, gusts of up to 86 mph and waves reported up to 35 feet, according to another vessel in the area that survived the storm. The ship sank in 530 feet of water.

On the day we arrived, the peaceful shoreline gave no indication of the powerful forces that can lie just beneath the surface. The broad expanse of beach begged for a long walk and thoughtful reflection.

A receding tide that revealed small pebbles and large stones that have been smoothed and rounded by the action of pounding waves. The only suggestion of the scope of the water’s destructiveness were the parts of the beach that were littered with massive pieces of driftwood heaved up on the shore from the last big storm.

Just before a great expanse of undulating sand and just to the right of a wooden boardwalk, dulled grey by years of churning storms, stands a granite monument topped by a bronze leaf commemorating a song and a maritime disaster. Its simple inscription, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” is mute testimony to the effect of both the song and the tragedy.

The Fitzgerald is the last major shipwreck on the Great Lakes and is, by far, the most famous shipwreck on the lakes. It’s the one most visitors, including ourselves, commented on and asked about.

Every anniversary, the museum honors its memory and the lives lost by ringing a bell 30 times — 29 rings are for the shipmates and the 30th is for all of the lives lost on the Great Lakes.

The mysteries that surround the sinking of the ship, the Lightfoot song and the loss of so many lives combine to ensure its place in memory.

Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum is located about an hour north of the Mackinac Bridge or an hour and half west from Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and only 20 minutes from Tahquamenon Falls State Park.

The Museum is open every day from May 1 to Oct. 31. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

What: Whitefish Point

Where: 18335 N. Whitefish Point Road, Paradise, MI 49768

Phone: 888-492-3747

Online: shipwreckmuseum.com