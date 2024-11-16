REEL TALK: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

There’s a bit of nostalgia in today’s review as I recall reading the novel “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” to my elementary school-aged children decades ago. “The Herdmans. The worst.” The narration rings in my ears as I remember snuggling up near the Christmas tree and reading with an animated voice all the goings-on in a small town where the “wrong” kids decided to be a part of a Christmas pageant. Brought to life by Dallas Jenkins and his cast of familiar faces, this is one time that the movie does the book justice. And for that, I thank you all.

If you’re not familiar with the book (go get it for goodness’ sake), then here’s the basic premise. It’s the 1970s, and young Beth (Molly Belle Wright) dreads school thanks to the slew of Herdman children who pick on her and her brother along with anyone else they target. They steal, lie, cheat and even start fires known as “Herdman Fires.” The small-town clique anchored by the church is set to put on their traditional pageant, but Beth’s mom, Grace (Judy Greer), finds herself in the role of director. Challenged not to disappoint and let the town’s Mean Moms be correct, Grace puts on a smile and begins the process to give the town a great performance … if it weren’t for the fact that the entire Herdman clan has decided to give Sunday school a go.

Yes, all chaos breaks loose, but amidst the bedlam comes a sense of understanding, perhaps a look at the centuries-old story from a new perspective. And that’s the charm of the story: perspective. Equally engaging even if a little over-the-top are the kids led by Imogene (Beatrice Schneider), who brought me to tears by the end, and the compassionate performance of Wright’s Beth. Just like the book, Gladys (Kynlee Heiman) is a nightmare with a scene reminiscent of “A Christmas Story,” Lorelei Olivia Mote’s Alice is unconscionably condescending, and Danielle Homer’s Mrs. Wendelken is incredibly judgmental. The entire cast has their part to play adding to the delight and the torment of Grace and her family.

The film is narrated comically and lovingly by Adult Beth, played by Lauren Graham. Of course, Greer brings sweetness to this role, and we root for her every step of the way. The story as a whole is a reminder, especially this time of year, to not judge and to help others. Let’s open our eyes to see the world as it is and add some kindness to it. And that’s the beauty of movies: stepping into someone else’s shoes and feeling empathy.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” certainly is meant for youngsters with its silliness and wild character portrayals, but every adult, whether you celebrate Christmas or not, will enjoy a walk alongside Imogene Herdman and her wild bunch of siblings who teach this town a thing or two about the real meaning of the holiday.

Reel Talk rating: 3 stars

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is now playing in theaters.