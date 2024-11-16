Pet of the Weekend: Nov. 16, 2024

Name: Piper

Age: 6

My People and Place of Residence: Alli, of Kankakee.

A Little Bit About Me: Although she doesn’t look like it in this picture, she is the puppiest of 6-year-olds you will meet. She loves to chase the squirrels and groundhogs in the backyard. She loves to sit in the back seat of the Mustang with the top down. If you don’t allow dogs on your couch, we can’t come over because that’s one area where she cannot compromise.

Favorite Treat: Kraft sliced American cheese (she’ll spit out any other brand).

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: “Mom, I look the same as yesterday. Stop taking my picture and bring me a Pup Cup.”