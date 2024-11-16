Kankakee Chapter DAR attend Manteno Veterans day event

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution members attended the Veteran’s Day Event at the Manteno Veterans Home.

The DAR members handed out Stars for Veteran’s Thank You cards that the members had been putting together over the previous months.

It was a great event, and the DAR members were able to give heartfelt thanks to many veterans.

The Manteno Veterans Home staff and volunteers did a great job honoring the veterans, making sure they got to the event and to the pumpkin pie afterward.

Kankakee Chapter DAR members also dropped off Stars for Veteran’s Thank You Cards off at The Prince Home at the Manteno Campus.