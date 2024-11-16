A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Meet me at Maple Tree

Though I by no means have a reformed enough palette to ever be a food critic, indulge me while I wax poetic on my favorite restaurant.

My dad introduced me to Maple Tree Inn when I was in high school, and I had never before experienced Cajun cuisine. Long an adventurous eater always willing to try something new, I selected the chicken, sausage and seafood jambalaya.

This rice- and tomato-based dish with rotisserie chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, crawfish and mussels were like nothing I’d ever tried and was the perfect foray into this new-to-me cuisine.

For years, we would patronize this Blue Island-based restaurant that had once been a hotel — starting each meal with Maple Tree’s delicious cornbread muffins.

Sadly, the restaurant caught fire in 2018 and was destroyed. Over a year later the establishment came back in earnest at a new location in Homewood, where it still stands today.

After hearing me rave about the delicious food throughout the course of our relationship, I finally got to introduce Keegan to the restaurant in November of 2020. Because it was during the pandemic, they only had outdoor seating with heaters. On a surprisingly warm November evening — the Saturday after the 2020 presidential election — we sat on the patio and enjoyed gumbo, étouffée and crab cakes as well as a few of Maple Tree’s signature cocktails (my favorite is the Summer in Manhattan made with bourbon, vermouth, bitters, strawberry and balsamic shrub, lemon and thyme).

After that one dining experience, Keegan was hooked, and it became our shared favorite spot.

Since then, it’s become a very special place for us. We’ve introduced a few friends to the restaurant through lovely double-date nights. It’s where our sisters and their husbands met each other for the first time (unbeknownst to me that they’d meet again the next day at our surprise engagement party). It’s where we celebrated the anniversary of our first date and then our first wedding anniversary.

We wound up there last Saturday (apparently, it’s now tradition to go the Saturday following a presidential election) with our friends Alex and Bridget and had a lovely meal filled with flavor and laughter.

If you find yourself in the Homewood area — or with time for a 40-minute drive — I highly recommend visiting Maple Tree Inn. In addition to the aforementioned menu items, other solid choices include the hickory buttered BBQ shrimp, the Southern fried catfish, the cast iron cornbread and the grasshopper as a dessert beverage.

Oh, and the beignets for the full New Orleans experience. Bon appétit!