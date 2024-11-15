Kankakee Art League holding meeting Tuesday

The Kankakee Art League will hold its regular meeting Nov. 19 at the Lisieux Pastoral Center, 381 St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee.

A business meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by program “Tips, Tricks and Techniques in Water-based Media.” Several Art League members will demonstrate things they have learned in their art practice that might be of interest to others.

The public is welcome, and can bring any supplies they have, or some will be provided. Those attending can bring a bag lunch or snack, with some refreshments available.

Email artkal77@yahoo.com for more information.