Musical showdown: Beatles vs. Stones show coming to Watseka stage

The debate between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones has been going on ever since they first crossed paths on the charts 61 years ago.

The argument at the time, and one that still persists, was that the Beatles were a pop group, and the Stones were a rock band: the boys next door vs. the bad boys of rock. So, who’s better? These two legendary bands will have a musical showdown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka. The show is courtesy of tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Show.

Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the country’s top Beatles tribute bands.

With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road will play beloved songs spanning the Beatles’ career. They will face off against renowned Stones tribute band Satisfaction, who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion. The band is based in Dallas.

Where did the idea for the show come from?

“Music fans never had a chance to see the Beatles and the Rolling Stones perform on the same marquee,” said Chris LeGrand, who plays “Mick Jagger” in the show. “Now, music aficionados can watch this debate play out live on stage.”

The Watseka show is part of a 125-stop tour of the U.S., Australia and Canada and has been touring since 2011.

The production includes some of the more popular songs from the two rock pioneers and covers the scope of their musical careers, although the set list for Jumping Jack Flash usually includes Rolling Stones songs up to the 1980s.

“They certainly have more pop songs but we’re a really great live show. The fans are in for an incredible night of music!” said Infante.

During the two-hour show, the bands perform two sets each, trading places in quick set changes and ending the night with an all-out encore involving both bands.

The band members have their outfits custom-made, since avid fans know exactly what the Beatles and Stones wore onstage during different time periods in their careers. There’s a lot of good-natured jabbing between the bands as well.

“Without Beatlemania, the Stones might still be a cover band in London,” said Chris Overall, who plays “Paul.”

“There’s no question that the Beatles set the standard.”

Tickets cost $35 to $55 and can be purchased by calling the Theatre Box Office at 815-993-6585 or by going to <a href="http" target="_blank">watsekatheatre.com</a>.