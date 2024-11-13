Community Calendar: Nov. 13 - 19

<strong>Nov. 14</strong>

<strong>Crochet and Knitting Club</strong>

At the Limestone Public Library, from 6-7:30 p.m., bring in your current project and work with others, share your knowledge and ask questions about a technique someone else is using.

<strong>Empty Bowls</strong>

Empty Bowls will be from 5-7 p.m., at Asbury UMC Parish Hall, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Artists donate handmade bowls; you can purchase tickets for a simple meal of soup and bread, and choose an empty bowl to take home as a reminder of those who have empty bowls at home because of food insecurity. Funds raised will support a local food pantry.

<strong>Nov. 16</strong>

<strong>YA Art and Chill</strong>

At the Limestone Public Library at 12:30 p.m., there will be a 15-minute art lesson, and then you can complete the project at your own pace. Snacks will be available.

<strong>Winter Craft Fair</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be Christmas shopping with more than 40 vendors at Bradley West Elementary School, 200 State St., Bradley.

<strong>Nov. 19</strong>

<strong>Evening Story Time</strong>

It will be a magical Evening Story Time at 6:30 p.m., followed by a fun and creative craft activity. Let your imagination soar as you listen to enchanting tales and then bring them to life with your own masterpiece. You even can come in your pajamas.