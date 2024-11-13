Author shares story of hope and love

The Tuesday Book Review meeting, held recently at the Quality Inn in Bradley, continued with an inspiring author and speaker.

After an invocation given by Yvonne Chalfant and a tasty Thanksgiving themed lunch, Author Phyllis Holstein Mund spoke about her book, “God Over Grief.”

Mund’s book is an autobiographical look back on her life and the many challenges she faced with loss. The loss of loved ones, including a fiancé, and a husband of 55 years certainly were challenges to dealing with her grief.

Although, Mund was blessed with another chance at love. She reconnected with a man she dated in college 62 years earlier and married during COVID. Her last marriage was yet another unexpected gift. The couple was there for each other.

Many attendees were interested in reading her book about inspiration.

Mund shared memories just how important it is to trust, hope and believe in God’s conditional and unconditional will. This is her consistent value in times of loss, grief, and times of uncertainty. Shortly after, Mund found out she was expecting a baby after adopting triplets.