A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Kindness in community

I’ll be honest, I was hoping the outcome of the election would be different. I won’t get up on a soapbox about my personal political beliefs; that’s not what this space is for. All I’ll say is I’m tired of the polarization permeating society over the last decade (a lot of which I blame on social media, but we don’t have time to unpack all of that right now).

I was hoping for change, and that said change would perhaps start a path toward healing and togetherness. With major life-changing events transpiring in recent history, it’s normal to feel uncertain of what the future holds.

I and many people close to me have been feeling that uncertainty this week, and I had many conversations about the concerns some of us are experiencing. Though uncertainty can feel scary, it’s in these times that I’m reminded of how lucky I am to have these close people in my life that I can turn to regardless of the strong emotion I’m feeling.

Chief among them is my husband, who has a knack for turning a negative into a positive and always knows how to make me smile. We’re both lucky to have an amazing group of friends and a loving family that we can turn to in the moments of uncertainty.

Several weeks ago was the seventh installment of Yarn Factory Listeners: Kankakee Storytelling. The first speaker of the night shared a story about her husband, who she said was “my person.” When he passed away, she felt lost without her No. 1 companion.

It was in the weeks and months that followed that she expanded her concept of “my people” and strengthened her community of friends and family by allowing them to be there for her during a difficult time.

I’ve tried both methods of bottling up my emotions and speaking them to those I trust and, in my experience, the latter has always been better.

If you’re feeling scared and uncertain about what the future holds, turn to the people in your corner. They may not be able to change the outcome of an unknown, but they can make the hard times easier and the good times better.

Regardless of how you’re feeling about this week’s events, always keep in mind that the most important thing is to be kind. That ingredient is crucial to community.