Kankakee Valley Theatre Association to present production of Elf Jr. this month

This month, Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present performances of their Young Peoples Theatre production of Elf JR.

There will be three opportunities to see this musical at the Lincoln Cultural Center 240 Warren Ave in Kankakee.

The performances take place at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 23, as well as 2 p.m. Nov. 24.

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy features songs by Tony Award-nominees, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, with a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin.

Buddy, a young orphan, (played by Brady Perzee, of Ashkum) mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father (played by Paul Bishir, of Momence) and to discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother (played by Cole Pilbeam, of Manteno) doesn’t even believe in Santa (played by Hunter Lockhart, of Braidwood), Buddy is determined to win over not only his new family, but also the lovely Jovie (played by Abby Purcell, of Manteno), and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

This heart-warming production additionally showcases the talents of Olivia Zwirkoski, of Manteno, as Emily Hobbs; Kait Kenney, of Bourbonnais, as Deb; Austin Lyle, of Bourbonnais, as Mr. Greenway; Aidan Troendle, of St. Anne, as Macy’s Manager; Brooks Wonder, of Bourbonnais, as Chadwick; and Harper Case, of Kankakee, as Matthews.

Rounding out the cast is an amazing ensemble that includes June Rader, of Ashkum; Lauryn Balk, Parker Birkey, Kinley Collins, Jackson Day, Reagan Diaz, Sophia Diaz, Olivia Douglas, Hannah Fish, Nolan Janek, Kylee Kothe, Mary Alice Kunz, Ashton Lamont, Daniel Marion, Kirby Veit, Jacob White, Savannah Whittington and Molly Indicavitch, of Bourbonnais; Anna Poole and Sophia Sherrill, of Chebanse; Odelia Kirkpatrick, of Clifton; Yazeni Calderon, Simone Copiskey, Eva Sue Gregoire, Abigail James, Hadley Kirkland, Brooklyn McGill, Artie Meyer, Ella Nitschke, Sophie Powell, Kane Rushing and Owen Stevenson, of Kankakee; Carter Budimir, Emma Froeschle, Emma Matys, Maddie Mulvenna and Garrett Rejholec, of Manteno; Adrianna Udstuen and Adelynn Udstuen, of Monee; Cheyenne Clausing and Keaton Denny, of Peotone; Eden Johnson, of St. Anne; and Kolbee Shoufler, of Watseka.

The director is Paula Sutter. Assistant directors are Tricia Kohan and Beth Sutter. Vocal director is Carrie Chaparro, and the choreographer is Jordyn Clarke.

Tickets are available online at KVTA.org or by calling the box office at 815-935-8510.

Founded in 1977, the Young Peoples Theatre continues to serve the Kankakee River Valley as an exciting outlet for children’s creative expression.

Plan to arrive early for some pre-show entertainment and to join Buddy after the show in a sing-along that will test your Christmas spirit.