Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club restores bricks at Let Freedom Ring Garden

Members of the Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club have restored 99% of the engraved bricks at the “Let Freedom Ring Garden” on the grounds of the Kankakee County Historical Society Museum.

The Veterans Memorial Walkway was built by the Kultivators in 2008.

Over time, the print on the bricks became almost illegible. The work has been ongoing this summer and fall.

David Fischer power washed the walkway, and Tholens re-leveled and sanded the bricks.

Nancy Addison, Sandy Wilhoyt and Gayle Fischer have completed researching who each brick belongs to. The Kultivators refilled the engraving with permanent paint.

Garden Club member Gayle Fischer has headed up the project.

In addition, Nancy Addison and Sandy Wilhoyt, of Kankakee Kultivators, have inventoried all the names and created a searchable list so people will be able to locate their loved one’s brick.

There is a master list in the museum. At a later point, a list also will be available at the garden.

In spring 2025, the finishing touches to the bricks will be completed, and they will be sealed to prevent fading.

The Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club is deeply invested in honoring all veterans who have been commemorated in this garden and invites the public to visit this beautiful memorial at 801 S. Eighth, Kankakee.