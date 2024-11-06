Community Calendar: Nov. 6 - 12

<strong>Nov. 8</strong>

<strong>Arbor Grove Holiday Craft Sale</strong>

A craft sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Arbor Grove Club House, 709 Arbor Parkway, Bourbonnais. Fifteen women are participating in the event, which will feature only handmade crafts and baked goods.

If you want something special that’s handmade with care, please join us, bring a friend and see what we have to share.

<strong>Nov. 9</strong>

<strong>Fight Club Survivor Bingo Fundraiser</strong>

On Saturday, Veterans Day Basket Bingo will be held from 6-10 p.m. Breast cancer survivors and veterans will be honored. Doors open at 5 p.m. Food will be available for purchase. There will be many bingo prizes to choose from. There also will be raffles and vendors.

<strong>Nov. 10</strong>

<strong>Spaghetti dinner</strong>

There will be a Spaghetti Dinner at Grace Community United Methodist Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. It’s a free-will donation. It will honor all those who served and Gold Star families.