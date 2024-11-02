REEL TALK: 'Here' How time flies

Robert Zemeckis co-writes and directs “Here,” a film epitomizing the saying, “If these walls could talk.” It’s a lofty attempt at demonstrating how time flies and perhaps even questions our significance in this world of ours.

We begin at the beginning — truly, the beginning. Perhaps the Devonian Age, before the Ice Age, and then watch the world morph into the time when Native Americans lived and hunted on the land. Traveling through a visual square space, we stay in one place, heading into the era of Ben Franklin whose “illegitimate son” resided in a palatial estate we only can see through the bay window of a living room, where we will spend most of our theatrical time. A house is built on the street across from Mr. Franklin’s son’s home, and we meet the five couples or families who will reside here during the next many decades.

This story easily could have been a stage production with only the living room decor changing during the film. Characters come and go, but there is an eventual focus upon Tom Hanks’ and Robin Wright’s characters of Richard and Margaret. We watch Little Ricky — as he was referred to as a baby by his mother, Rose (Kelly Reilly), and his father, Al (Paul Bettany) — grow up in this house to eventually reside here with his bride and the mother of his children. Flashing back in time, we watch the Native American couple court and raise a family upon the same land the home is built. We meet the first homeowners in the early 1900s, then the next couple who have a lasting effect upon our current world and then, finally, Rose and Al as well as today’s current owners but not in that order.

This flipping back and forth between time periods takes away from the storytelling, but eventually, toward the final act of the film, we focus on Richard and Margaret, thankfully. While the previous owners add a flare of history and even a lightness with the Relaxy-Boy Chair, it’s not enough to connect us with any of the characters making this a rather dull, nonlinear technique.

This is a star-studded cast, and Zemeckis uses the latest and greatest in computer technology to “de-age” his stars. We believe we are seeing a 20-something Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, which is quite stunning. But not even this caliber of stars is able to catapult the script to one that soars. Many of the performances feel flat and stilted and lack emotion, which does nothing to help viewers connect with the characters.

The concept and question this film poses is one many of us older than 50 certainly ask ourselves. Are we living life to its fullest? Will we have, or do we have, regrets? What could, or would we have, changed in our younger years? And, as I alluded to before, what is the point of life and how we live it — have we had a positive effect in any way?

While these are important (or not) questions, the film just never finds the right pacing and technique to engage us until it’s too late. It’s inventive and unique, but it doesn’t tell a compelling story until the final chapter.

Reel Talk rating: 2 stars

“Here” is now playing in theaters.