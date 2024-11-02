PATH grant helps KCC students advance healthcare careers

A grant is helping Kankakee Community College students achieve opportunities toward a career in healthcare.

The Pipeline for the Advancement of the Healthcare Workforce (PATH) is a grant program that has helped 221 Kankakee Community College students in the past year.

PATH is a statewide grant program that creates, supports and expands opportunities for individuals studying nursing and other select healthcare pathways in Illinois.

Through PATH, Illinois community colleges are expanding access to healthcare training opportunities, allowing more students to obtain credentials and degrees that allow them to enter and/or advance in their careers in the healthcare industry.

“PATH opens doors to healthcare careers for students who may not have had the opportunity,” said Jenna Sambrooks, the health careers navigator at KCC. Sambrooks connects students to internal and external supports including mental health services, financial aid, scholarships and financial literacy.

“I have seen firsthand, time and time again, PATH make immediate and effective difference in the lives of the students and, consequently, their families and the community,” Sambrooks said. “PATH is an invaluable resource, not just for short term assistance, but for the long-term success of the students.”

The target populations for PATH funding are incumbent workers; new students with an identified need for support and an intention to continue their employment in Illinois; and low-income, first generation and minority students.

“They want to see you be successful, and the PATH program has helped me maintain my class work while also helping financially,” said Brandy Grove, of Manteno, who received PATH funding while working toward becoming a registered nurse. “It has helped me stay where I need to be so that I can be successful and finish my degree. The program has also helped with building a better budget and better skills to handle finances.”

“I came out strong. It made me want to be a better person in helping others, including myself,” said Gwyneaetta Ford, of Bourbonnais, who completed KCC’s Certified Nursing Assistant class. “The program motivated me ... from the encouragement from teachers and classmates. You have to put in the work and effort into what you want; it will not be given to you, but the help is there.”

KCC offers health career associate degrees and certificates in six areas: nursing, paramedic, respiratory therapist, physical therapist assistant, radiography and medical laboratory technology.

The PATH program has successfully expanded the health care workforce and supports diverse students in pursuing careers in high-demand health careers.

In Fiscal Year 2023, Illinois community colleges enrolled more than 27,600 students in the PATH grant, 45% which were first generation college students.

Through PATH, Illinois community colleges have engaged 1,032 employers across the state, successfully opened 27 newly developed healthcare programs, and expanded 74 healthcare programs.