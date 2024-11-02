A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A sit down with Terry Boers, Part II

Editor’s note: Last week was part one of a throwback article to an interview with legendary sports commentator Terry Boers. For that portion, go to <a href="https://daily-journal.com/life" target="_blank">daily-journal.com/life</a> or see the Oct. 26 edition of the Daily Journal.

<em>It’s 2017 and Boers is now adamant about the fact that the 1980s was the best decade in sports history, and this is something he’ll cover in his book, “The Score of a Lifetime: 25 Years Talking Chicago Sports.”</em>

<em>While there are many memories that are prized, some are still puzzling. Boers stated that one of the most unusual memories was an encounter with former NBA player Moses Malone.</em>

<em>After attempting an interview with Malone, Boers was met with a curt response and dismissal.</em>

<em>“I said ‘Moses, do you have a second?’” says Boers. “And he said, ‘I don’t have a second for you at all!’ I thought, ‘That’s interesting,’” Boers recalls as he writes off the interaction as Malone thinking he must have been someone else, seeing as they had never met before.</em>

<em>The two would meet again years later, with Malone being much friendlier this time around, but Boers would never get an answer to that initial meeting.</em>

<em>“I offended a lot of people, but I don’t think he was one of them. I don’t think I could walk up to Mike Ditka and get away with it,” Boers says, referencing his infamous squabbles with the former Bears coach. Boers was always very candid in his work which helped to sustain his career.</em>

<em>After mastering the writing ropes, Boers would then move on to The Score alongside Dan Bernstein. They spent hours over the course of 25 years dissecting sports, and Boers’ time on the show came to a close in 2016. He had gotten sick and was required to undergo two surgeries, which he is still recovering from.</em>

<em>“I came back in December, but I just couldn’t do it,” says Boers. “Which is very tough on you mentally.”</em>

<em>Boers went through a jaw replacement surgery, which forced him to miss the bulk of the latter-half of 2016. He credits his wife to helping him through the on-going recovery and plans to take 2017 a little easier.</em>

<em>While The Score may be settled, Boers is now using his retirement to work on his aforementioned book, which he plans on completing this summer. In addition, he keeps busy with the company of his wife, four sons, and five grandchildren.</em>

<em>Aside from the book, Boers is slated to be the recipient of a lifetime achievement award from Bloom High School, which is the perfect bookend to the career advice given by his creative writing teacher all those years ago. Boers will also be an emcee at the awards and is excited to share stories from his time at Bloom as well as give advice to those looking for their path.</em>

<em>“Never turn your back on opportunity,” says Boers. “Never say ‘never’ about anything that you do.”</em>