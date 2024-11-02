5 Photos: Successful day for RVSRA's Special Olympics Bocce Team

River Valley Special Recreation Association’s Special Olympics Bocce team had a successful day at the Special Olympics Regional Bocce Tournament on Oct. 12 in Frankfort.

Shannon Archer, Dennis Hertz, Terri Jones, Cassie Perkins, Nicole Wallace and Kelly Wind received 1st place in their competitions. Stephon Conner, Chelsea Nunez and Nicole Wettenberg received 2nd place. Donald Mancini, Kaitlyn Smith, and Ashley Tanner received 3rd place. RVSRA said they are so proud of the athletes and coaches for all of their hard work and dedication this season.