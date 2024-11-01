Shaw Local

Kankakee Public Library hosting Bingo, Books, and BP event

By Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Public Library will host an event from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 8th for Bingo, Books and BP in the third-floor meeting room of the library.

The library offers chances to socialize and win prizes every month, including books.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Concurrent with Bingo, Deb Caise, a registered nurse from Ascension Saint Mary-Kankakee Hospital, will be available to provide simple health checks, such as blood pressure; answer basic medical questions; and provide referrals to various community resources.

This monthly program is free.

For more information on upcoming events, check out the Kankakee Public Library’s Facebook page, go to lions-online.org, or call the library at 815-939-4564.