Pet of the Week: Oct. 30, 2024

Names: Louie and Cooper

Ages: 8 and 7

Our People and Place of Residence: Stephanie and Caiden, of Bradley.

A Little Bit About Us: Louie is the goodest boy. He’s a tubby little 80-pound gentleman with the purest heart. He loves playing with toys and sleeping under the blanket. He’s a mama’s boy; wherever she is, you can bet he’s not too far behind. Cooper is a 60-pound snuggle bug one minute and a Tasmanian devil the next. He is very energetic and loves to snag random things off the table and counters — not to destroy them, just to lay by them. He loves pulling the squeaker out of the toys and leaving the mess for us to clean up.

Favorite Treat: Ice cream … paws down!

If We Could Speak, We Would Say: “Can we take a car ride to nana’s house?” — Louie; “Must. Bark. At. Anyone. Walking. By.” — Cooper