Community Calendar: Oct. 30 - Nov. 5

<strong>Oct. 30</strong>

<strong>Manteno’s Women’s club</strong>

The Manteno Woman’s Club will meet at noon Oct. 30 at the Manteno Sportsman’s Club for a luncheon and meeting. Local ladies are welcome to attend. Please RSVP, and call chairman Helen Pierce at 815 735-3659 for more information.

<strong>Nov. 1</strong>

<strong>KVPD’s annual Spooky Skate</strong>

It will be a ghoulishly good time Friday, as the Kankakee Valley Park District will hold its annual Spooky Skate at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

It will be a costume party. Those who would like to participate can come dressed to impress in their scariest (or cutest) costume and enter the costume contest.

<strong>Nov. 2</strong>

<strong>14th annual Artisan Faire</strong>

Come to the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for fine arts and a craft show and sale to kick off the holiday season. Original artwork will include watercolor and oil paintings, blown and fused glass creations, pottery, sculpture, woodworking, hand-knits, quilts, jewelry, porcelain painting and other crafts. Admission is free.

<strong>Fairy Pumpkin Cottage Craft</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon at the Central Citizen’s Library District, 1134 3100N Suite C, Clifton, paint and decorate a foam pumpkin to transform it into a fairy cottage. This is a great fall décor piece that is perfect for all ages. This craft is free for CCLD patrons or $5 for nonresidents. Call or stop by the library to register. Limited space available.

<strong>Try Hockey for Free Day</strong>

Kids ages 4 to 9 can take a shot at youth hockey for free from 3:15- 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena. A limited amount of equipment will be available to borrow. Top coaches will be by your child’s side to show him or her the ropes. No previous skating or hockey experience is required. Just make sure to pre-register and join in on the icy fun at bit.ly/3tHwzKO.

<strong>Nov. 5</strong>

<strong>Pembroke Writer’s club</strong>

From 3-3:30 p.m. at the Pembroke Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Hopkins Park, come work with fellow writers and explore the road to becoming an author.

<strong>Pembroke Mystery Club</strong>

From 3:30-5 p.m. at the Pembroke Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Hopkins Park, get into a mystery. Whatever genre you like, talk about your favorite mystery books of the year.