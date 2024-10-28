This Midwest Hotel Quietly Became One of the World's Top Destinations

Ranked among Tripadvisor’s top 1% of hotels worldwide, Deer Path Inn celebrates 95 years of exceptional hospitality. Located on Chicago’s North Shore since 1929, the Inn is a luxurious, old-world respite tucked away in the charming community of Lake Forest.

Visitors near and far treasure Deer Path Inn’s elevated, personal service, and it has the accolades to back it up. Travel + Leisure ranks the historic 57-room hotel as the “ Best Resort in the Midwest “ for 2024 for the fifth time. The property also takes No. 6 on their list of “ Best Resorts in the Continental U.S. “ and No. 66 in the magazine’s “ Best Hotels in the World “ for 2024 — one of only 16 hotels in the United States to clear the top 100.

More than 186,000 readers across 8,700 properties offer their votes, classifying accommodations based on location, amenities, facilities, service, food, value, and more.

“For nearly a century, the Deer Path Inn has been woven into the very fabric of the community, embodying the charm and character that define Lake Forest,” says Dr. Stanford “Randy” Tack, Mayor of the City of Lake Forest.

<strong>Tailored Luxury</strong>

As a Midwest travel writer, I’ve long had Deer Path Inn on my radar. A recent weekend stay at the property lived up to the billing and then some. From on-site five-star dining and distinguished afternoon tea service to strolling idyllic downtown Lake Forest, a visit feels like you’re inside a romantic novel.

We filled our kid-free getaway with fireside reading in plush, overstuffed couches, sipping sparkling wine, and snacking on finger sandwiches in the afternoon. We embarked on a walkable scavenger hunt through Lake Forest’s Market Square, complete with small gifts from several local shops.

“At Deer Path Inn, our goal is to create an experience where every detail, no matter how small, reflects the thoughtful service we offer to each guest,” says James Barnett, General Manager at Deer Path Inn. “Everything is designed to evoke a sense of comfort and personalized care.”

The commitment to a refined guest experience is apparent right away. Complimentary valet parking ensures a hassle-free arrival. Umbrellas and a large selection of Hunter boots for children and adults line the welcome area, ensuring guests can comfortably explore the area even on rainy days.

And who doesn’t love homemade chocolate chip cookies baked fresh daily for guests? Their unique room packages also boast personalized care, such as “A Good Book and a Spot of Tea,” which features surprise reads from the local Lake Forest Book store, literature-inspired cocktails, and bedtime tea service for two.

For Grandparents, consider the “Gramping Getaway” option. Enjoy afternoon tea, ice skating, in-room milkshake-making, special boxed sweet treats, bookstore-selected children’s books, a stroll through Chicago’s Botanic Garden, and more.

“Each package is designed to ensure our guests not only enjoy their time here but also leave with a lasting connection to the surrounding area,” Barnett adds. “We believe it’s these details that elevate a stay with us into something truly memorable.”

<strong>Sophisticated Dining</strong>

Three award-winning dining options, alongside afternoon tea and room service, provide a diverse range of indulgences throughout your stay.

The English Room offers sophisticated European cuisine along with an extensive wine list. When the weather permits, try to snag a table in the outdoor courtyard for an enchanting evening alongside greenery and soft lighting.

Step into the old-fashioned English White Hart Pub for casual, classic fare like bangers, mash, and fish ‘n chips.

The Bar, tucked into the back of the Pub, offers world-class sushi and sophisticated dishes like wild mushroom risotto, ahi tuna nachos, Scottish salmon, and chicken piccata. The artfully arranged sashimi and nigiri platters were undoubtedly one of the dining highlights of our weekend.

“The Bar at Deer Path Inn has become more than just a place for a drink — it’s a true gathering spot for hotel guests and locals,” explains Jorge Centeno, Head Bartender at Deer Path Inn. “There’s a sense of belonging and connection that makes this space special.”

Save the date for the themed “Dine Like It’s 1929” dinner on Nov. 11 and their annual New Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31.

<strong>Master of Mixology</strong>

The highlight of our stay was a hands-on cocktail class with Centeno. We spent a few hours tasting his unique creations and learning how to make the perfect old-fashioned syrup, complete with his homemade aromatic syrup.

We also tried unique offerings like the “Cruel Summer” with zero-proof gin, elderflower tonic, lime, mint, and grapefruit, and Centeno’s own “Libby,” a tequila-lychee combination named after a local community member.

“We love that The Bar has grown into one of Lake Forest’s favorite destinations, offering a lively atmosphere that brings people together,” says Centeno.

For those who enjoy alcohol-free offerings, consider the Mocktail Mixology package, which includes an in-suite DIY mocktail mixology kit, a private lesson with Jorge, and a take-home gift.

“The mocktail mixology package came to life as we saw more guests embracing the ‘sober curious’ movement and looking for creative, nonalcoholic options. It’s not just about avoiding alcohol, but about discovering bold, refreshing flavors,” shares Centeno.

The rotating cocktail menu offers a few alcohol-free cocktails that creatively combine fresh ingredients for a satisfying drinking experience without the spirits.

Centeno adds, “It’s exciting to show guests firsthand how much can be achieved in this space.”

<strong>The Neighborhood</strong>

Complimentary bikes allow guests to explore the local town or head down to Lake Forest’s private beach on Lake Michigan, a little over a mile from the Inn.

The scenic ride (or walk) through the neighborhood offers guests a chance to take in the area’s historical architecture. The bike-friendly community provides several paths, making it easy to discover various local gems and Lake Michigan at their own pace.

The draw is the town’s Market Square, a mere 0.2 miles from the Inn. Find sophisticated boutique shops, eateries, and farmstand produce at Amidei Market. Hop into Sweet’s for homemade ice cream, candy, and the best English toffee I’ve ever had.

The Lake Forest Train Station is less than a five-minute walk away, with a quick one-hour ride into the heart of Chicago. Golfers at Deerpath Golf Course are just a mile from the resort.