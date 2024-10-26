Candy & Cake to host Bourbonnais Community Tree Lighting Celebration

It’s not Christmas without candies and cakes.

Candy & Cake this year will be hosting the Bourbonnais Community Tree Lighting Celebration where local businesses and non-profits can come together in a festive atmosphere, perfect for spreading holiday cheer.

Participating businesses will have the opportunity to decorate their own 10-foot trees, displaying creativity and holiday spirit, while also promoting their unique brand identity.

Tree set-up is set for Nov. 18-30. The actual lighting event will run from Dec. 1-10 and tear-down is Jan. 6-10. The restaurant is at 596 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais, and trees will be displayed in the grass facing Latham.

Participants will decorate a 10-foot tree that represents their business, with the requirement of including lights to illuminate it.

The cost is $20 for businesses, $15 for non-profit organizations. This fee covers electricity costs. A custom yard sign will be placed in front of each tree, displaying the business/organization name to visitors.

Reserve a spot by Nov. 1 by calling or texting 815-386-0278.

“Let’s work together to brighten Bourbonnais and create lasting memories in our community,” Candy & Cake owners said. “We look forward to seeing your beautifully decorated tree and celebrating the holiday season with you!”