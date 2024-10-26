5 Photos: Local volunteers donating items to Hurricane Helene victims

Earlier this month, a 53-foot semitrailer loaded with more than 40,000 pounds of donations hit the road to North Carolina to assist those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Harrison Drakeford, driver for A.N. Webber Trucking, delivered the donated items from Kankakee County to North Carolina—one in Swannanoa, North Carolina and another at the Hendersonville, North Carolina Airport. These locations were strategically chosen to bring aid as close as possible to the hardest-hit areas in western North Carolina.

45,000 pounds of humanitarian supplies were gathered and loaded onto the semi trailer in just 48 hours.