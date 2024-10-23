Lands and Hands Community Resources open gallery day set for Thursday

Lands and Hands Community Resources Commixture will be held on Oct. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 356 E. Merchant Street, Kankakee.

This event is more than just an exhibition of local talent. It’s a unique opportunity to explore the connection between art and mental well-being.

<strong>A Creative Sanctuary</strong>

The gallery will transform into a haven of creativity and expression. The unique K3C (Creativity, Color, Crafting) Lab, facilitated by Mental Health First Aid certified staff, promises to unlock the artistic potential of every participant. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate. This initiative is designed to help individuals harness the therapeutic power of art and culture, promoting mental wellness during this Depression Awareness Month.

<strong>Financial Empowerment</strong>

In addition to exploring artistry, attendees can learn about financial empowerment resources available through the Office of the Illinois State Treasurer. Discover how to claim unclaimed funds, enhance financial literacy, and explore college savings options. The office also offers ABLE savings accounts specifically designed for individuals with disabilities, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to secure their financial future.

<strong>Take Creativity Home</strong>

Participants won’t leave empty-handed. Art kits will be distributed, allowing creativity to continue at home or work. This gesture reinforces the gallery’s commitment to nurturing artistic expression beyond its walls and to exemplify Lands and Hands Community Resources’ commitment to creativity and benevolence.

Come to the Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, Inc., for a day filled with community, creativity, color, and crafting.