A DIY guide to conquering clogged drains

Clogged drains — ah, the household menace that strikes when you least expect it, right in the middle of washing dishes or taking a shower. It’s like they’re in cahoots with your Monday morning. But before you throw in the towel, take a breath: You’ve got this. Here are five tried-and-true methods to unclog a household drain that don’t involve waiting around for help or forking over half your paycheck.

THE BOILING WATER FIX

Honestly, if only all of life’s problems could be solved by boiling water. In this case, it can — at least for minor clogs. Boil up a pot of water and carefully pour it down the drain in stages, keeping the water going straight into the drain, especially if this is in a porcelain sink. The heat helps break down all that gunk clinging to your pipes like they’re on a first date. It’s simple, it’s cheap and it might just make you feel like a plumbing magician.

BAKING SODA & VINEGAR

Remember those volcano science projects in school? Well, your kitchen drain is about to have its moment. Dump a cup of baking soda into the drain, followed by a cup of plain white vinegar, and cover it up with a towel or plug. Let it sit for about 30 minutes, then flush it with boiling water. The fizzing action works like nature’s scrubbing bubbles, minus the chemicals. Plus, you’ll feel pretty virtuous knowing you unclogged that drain with pantry items.

THE PLUNGER

Let’s give this humble tool some credit — it’s not just for the bathroom. A good ol’ plunger can work wonders on a stubborn sink clog too. Place it over the drain, form a tight seal, and start plunging. You’re creating suction that can move the blockage like a bouncer with an unruly guest. After a few rounds, pour some hot water down to finish the job. I must admit this method to be weirdly satisfying.

COAT HANGER TRICK

No plunger? No problem. Head to your closet and grab an old wire coat hanger. Straighten it out and make a tiny hook at the end. Now, imagine you’re on an archaeological dig, carefully fishing out the culprit clog that’s been hiding in your drain. Don’t get too aggressive — your drain is sensitive. Once you’ve pulled out whatever horror lies within, flush the drain with boiling water.

WET AND DRY VACUUM

When all else fails and your drain’s still giving you attitude, it’s time to bring out the big guns: the wet and dry vacuum. Switch it to the wet setting, seal it tight around the drain, and let the vacuum do the heavy lifting. It’s like sending a search-and-rescue mission down your pipes. After a few minutes, pour boiling water down for good measure.

Dealing with a clogged drain can be frustrating, but with these five simple methods, you can easily unclog any drain without having to call a professional. Remember to use caution and avoid using harsh chemicals that can damage your pipes.