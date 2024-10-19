Central High School set to present musical version of 'Little Women'

You’ve read the book, you’ve seen the movie, now come see the musical!

Central High School’s fall musical is “Little Women,” based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel. This story will transport audiences to the Civil War era and follow the adventures of Jo March and her sisters Meg, Beth, and Amy.

Jo, the writer of the family, is trying to sell her stories for publication, and no one is interested – at least not until she weaves the story of herself and her sisters. Her timeless, charming story is brought to life in this musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, love and hope.

“Little Women” is directed by Amy Sides and assistant directed by Kelly Gifford. The vocal director is Maggie Prendergast and the choreographer is Brianna Dayton.

The cast includes: Rory Campbell (Jo), Anna Winkel (Meg), Lilah Meredith (Beth), Aislyn Rohlwing (Amy), Brady Perzee (Laurie), Samantha Perzee (Marmee), Dante Mumper (Professor Bhaer), Gracyn Allen (Aunt March), Ben Kuipers (John Brooke), Daniel Easter (Mr. Laurence), and Lacey Kasper (Mrs. Kirk).

The whimsical ensemble, who will bring Jo’s writing to life, consist of: Gabi Hoogstraat (Clarissa), Liam Lohrbach (Braxton), Brenna Spooner (Rodrigo), Abigail Ryan (Rodrigo 2), Carter Shule (Knight), Anna Poole (Hag Soloist), Audrey Nordmeyer (Hag Chorus), Stephanie Salas (Hag Chorus), Savannah Johnson (Hag Chorus), Corinne Husch (Troll Soloist), Addie Skeen (Troll Chorus), Addisyn Hanson (Troll Chorus), Isabela Ortega (Troll Chorus), Molly Grob (Monk Chorus), Allison Webb (Monk Chorus).

The sets will be brought to life through the program’s new crew manager, Ashley Sims, and her crew student consisting of Kami Able, Julianna Bautista, Alaina Clyden, Eli Ducat, Lilly Gray, Abigail Hanson, Madyson Jarvis, Eli Martin, Sophia Sherrill, Jenna Siergiej, Jovie Siergiej and Marleigh Tryban.

“Thank you to the many businesses who have supported and helped fund the production of ‘Little Women,’” said Sides in a news release. “Many thanks are also given to the support and involvement of the parents of cast members who have offered their time and talent to build and decorate the set, organize costumes, and help with the many jobs required to ensure that ‘Little Women’ will be a success!”

Performances will run at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at Central High School, 1134 E. 3100 North Road, Clifton.

Tickets are on sale now through Oct. 25 and may be purchased in advance for $10 by emailing kgifford@cusd4.org or calling the CHS office at 815-694-2321. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $12.