A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Thought of the day

During the two-day orientation for my new job, a series of video content was presented to new hires. One video in particular piqued my interest and, though it was aimed at customer service, I think its message is applicable to everyone.

The video, titled “Won’t you be a Johnny today,” told the story of a 19-year-old man with Down syndrome who worked as a bagger at a grocery store. Wanting a way to stand out and interact with more customers, Johnny opted to begin sharing his thought of the day with customers. Rather than tell the thought to each customer he encountered, he typed up his thought and printed it out on various slips of paper.

When he would finish bagging a customer’s groceries, he’d put the slip of paper inside one of the bags. Before sending them on their way, Johnny would make sure to say, “Thanks for shopping with us today.”

After a few weeks of doing this, the store’s manager noticed that the lines would be quite long for Johnny’s lane, even when there were other lanes open. When customers were told they could move to an open lane, they’d decline, saying they wanted to know Johnny’s thought of the day. This led customers to telling their friends and drew an even larger customer base to the store.

Though the video (about three minutes in length) didn’t go into detail with examples of Johnny’s thoughts, it can be inferred that they were messages of positivity. This, coupled with the fact that the concept was a personal touch, made the customers feel like they were more than just the money in their wallet.

So often, both personally and professionally, we get caught up in the bottom line and don’t always stop to focus on the details. And in many cases, especially professionally, the details can make all the difference in how a customer feels about their experience.

Maybe going to this particular grocery store isn’t the most convenient for some shoppers’ locations, but now some are more willing to go out of their way in order to be part of Johnny’s thought of the day. To stand out — and to reach peoples’ hearts — doesn’t require reinventing the wheel.

Having a focus on positivity and appreciation can make all the difference in interpersonal experiences — be it with a customer or a friend. Nowadays as a consumer, it can be hard not to feel like just a number and these small acts of service can lead to big results; you never know what it will inspire.

So, won’t <em>you</em> be a Johnny today?