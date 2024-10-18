Kankakee County Museum to hold 14th annual Artisan Faire

Stop by the Kankakee County Museum on Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the 14th annual Artisan Faire to kick off the holiday season.

The Kankakee County Museum, located at 801 S. 8th Ave., provides a beautiful backdrop of exhibits to display booths to holiday shoppers looking for one-of-a-kind gifts from these local artisans.

Take advantage of this opportunity to see all of the wonderful things the museum has to offer while browsing unique artworks – with free admission.

This year’s vendor fair will exhibit a variety of unique artworks from paintings, to jewelry, to woodwork.

2024 Featured Artists:

<ul><li>Calene Higgins</li><li>Cori Walker — Spiritual Valkyrie</li><li>Dan Denton — Illini Chainsaw Carving</li></ul>

Deb Smith — Deb’s Crafts

<ul><li>Deborah Renville — Palmer Adams Millinery</li><li>Dina Chamblee — Fleur De Lis Designs</li><li>Gabriele Dubravec — Delightfulhatter</li><li>Joyce Henderson — Inspirations</li><li>Kelly Kircher — Crochet Art by Kelly</li><li>Lauren Malmquist — Peerless Charm</li></ul>

Margaret & Dave Sula — Cayuga Ridge Woodworks

<ul><li>Marilyn L. Wilken — Prairie Flowers Studio</li></ul>

Mary Ann Molnar & Jo McCord — Bumblebead’s & Jo’s Paintings

<ul><li>Megan Arterberry — Meg Went Wired</li><li>Mysi Carroll — Mysi’s Art & Soul</li><li>Rebecca Kittley — Trash Panda Store</li><li>Sally Lawson — Thoughful Candle LLC</li><li>Samantha Giasson — GG’s Unique Creations</li><li>Scott Seaton — Rocks by Scott</li><li>Susan Bowen</li><li>TenKUi Coffee & Art</li><li>Yola Miguel — Little Angel’s Secret</li></ul>