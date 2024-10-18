Iroquois County Historical Society hosting event portraying Elizabeth Cady Stanton

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Historical Society will host an event that portrays Elizabeth Cady Stanton, on Nov. 3 at 1:30 p.m. in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St., in Watseka.

Laura Keyes will portray Stanton.

Elizabeth Stanton was an ardent worker for women’s right to vote, fighting for women’s equality for over fifty years.

The presentation is free of charge, although donations are appreciated.

For more information, call the historical society at 815-432-2215.