Ireland's Allure for Americans: High Costs, Deep Connections, and Must-See Destinations

According to Airbnb, more Americans now travel to Ireland than ever before. Due to its strong ancestral and cultural ties, the United States is an important market for Ireland.

In 2022, 30.7 million U.S. citizens, or 9.2% of the population, indicated Irish ancestry. Half of all U.S. presidents, including current President Joe Biden, claim Irish ancestry, with 23 of 46 leaders tracing their roots directly to Ireland.

According to the latest release of the American Community Survey, the states with the highest percentage of residents claiming Irish ancestry include New Hampshire (20.2%), Massachusetts (18.9%), Rhode Island (16.7%), Vermont (16.4%), and Maine (16.1%).

Some 1.1 million visitors from the United States departed Ireland on overseas routes in 2023, which accounts for 17.5% of the total foreign visitors to Ireland, the second largest contingent to visit after Great Britain.

The most recent available data from Ireland’s Central Statistics Office shows foreign resident overnight visitors stayed an average of 8.1 nights and typically spent €1,403 on their trips in July 2024.

Ireland: A Dream Travel Destination for Americans

“Americans have a positive perception of Ireland. They are attracted to experiences that engage with Ireland’s living culture, history and heritage and Ireland’s diverse landscape,” Ireland’s National Tourism Development Authority, Failte Ireland, wrote in a 2017 report.

As a travel destination, Ireland has placed itself as a value experience rather than an inexpensive vacation, according to an Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) report.

The ITIC report also states in 2022, Ireland was the most expensive country to live in across the EU. Dublin ranked the fourth-most expensive among the 35 European cities, with the third-highest hotel costs.

Indeed, Dublin is a must-see destination for 83% of U.S. holidaymakers, which ramps up trip costs. Caitriona McTiernan, pseudonym “Caitriona Maria,” an Irish native and owner of travel site The Facts Institute, acknowledges the price tag.

“The price of accommodation in Dublin is very high. If you want to explore Dublin on a budget, consider staying in accommodation in the suburbs or in a neighboring county, which is lower priced,” she said. “Everywhere is well-connected by public transport, and the country itself is small, so you should have no problem getting around.”

An analysis reported by the ITIC showed that, excluding the cost of accommodation, Dublin competed with other major EU cities’ day-to-day tourist expenses, such as eating out, transport, and sightseeing. Dublin also has some free entry access to leading galleries and museums.

“If you get a taxi from the airport to Dublin city center, it will set you back about €30 to €35. Instead, opt for the frequent buses in and out of the airport, and they will get you to just about anywhere in Ireland, though you may want to rent a car if you have a very busy itinerary planned,” Maria adds. “People are friendly and will help you out.”

While Ireland is a small country, there are a lot of things to do and see. Among Failte Ireland’s reported interests, U.S. visitors most look forward to people-watching outside a pub or café (60%), spending the afternoon exploring or walking through a picturesque town (59%), and a driving tour of historical sites (55%).

“There are many pubs and cafes in Ireland, and a particularly famous one is the Temple Bar in Dublin, though I think we can all agree that it’s a pub for the tourists, not the locals,” Maria shares. “Any pub with live music is a great experience. We are also home to the oldest pub in Ireland, Sean’s Bar in Athlone. So far, they have found no older pub in the world.”

When strolling through the various towns and cities, Maria suggests packing smartly. “No matter where you go in Ireland, no matter what time of the year it is, bring a jacket,” she shares. “You just never know! It could be sunny one moment and rainy the next. Good walking shoes are also a necessity when out and about.”

Regarding historical sites, Maria put in a good word for Kilmainham Gaol and The Guinness Storehouse in Dublin to learn more about Irish history.

“While there are many things to do in Dublin, don’t be afraid to go outside of the city,” she said. “Newgrange is a fantastic experience. Glendalough and the Rock of Cashel are other great spots to see. If you have time, head over to the West Coast for stunning country views and enjoy the Burren in Country Clare. The Aran Islands are also a very special place; many people like to go cycling around there in summer.”

Pivotal Moments in History

The Irish played a vital role in the American Revolutionary War. At least one-quarter of the Continental Army comprised soldiers of Irish birth or descent, with regiments from Pennsylvania and Maryland nearly half-Irish.

As George Washington remarked of his Irish soldiers: “When our friendless standards were first unfurled, who were the strangers who first mustered around our staff? And when it reeled in the light, who more brilliantly sustained it than Erin’s generous sons? Ireland, thou friend of my country in my most friendless days … “

Through difficult times of conflict, America has been a refuge to millions of people from the little island of Ireland. Emigration peaked during the Great Famine of 1845 to 1852, when an estimated 2 million people escaped to the United States over a 10-year period.

It is no wonder, then, that Ireland is such a popular destination for Americans as they walk the paths of those before them.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.