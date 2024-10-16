Shaw Local

Life

Live music this weekend: Oct. 16, 2024

By Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Smooth Fusion Open Mic Anniversary Showcase</strong>

1600 IL-50, Bourbonnais

<em>7 to 10 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Lee DeWyze</strong>

Hey Nonny — 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, Ill.

<em>7:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Jerry Downs</strong>

Aroma Park American Legion — 739 S. Sandbar Road

<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Eli Gable: Stephen Stanley — The U.S. Tour</strong>

Kresge Auditorium — Olivet Nazarene University, 1 University Ave.

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Anthem Edition</strong>

Calvary Community Church— 500 Gladiolus St. Momence

<em>10 a.m. Sunday</em>