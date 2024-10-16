Live music this weekend: Oct. 16, 2024

<strong>Smooth Fusion Open Mic Anniversary Showcase</strong>
1600 IL-50, Bourbonnais
<em>7 to 10 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Lee DeWyze</strong>
Hey Nonny — 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, Ill.
<em>7:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Jerry Downs</strong>
Aroma Park American Legion — 739 S. Sandbar Road
<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Eli Gable: Stephen Stanley — The U.S. Tour</strong>
Kresge Auditorium — Olivet Nazarene University, 1 University Ave.
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Anthem Edition</strong>
Calvary Community Church— 500 Gladiolus St. Momence
<em>10 a.m. Sunday</em>