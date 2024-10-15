Television Q&A: Will Netflix make trek back to 'Virgin River'?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: My wife and I just finished watching all five seasons of “Virgin River” — for the second time — and felt like there were a lot of things unanswered in the final segment. Could that possibly mean there is a sixth season in the works?

A: Not only is there a sixth season in the works, it has an arrival date: Dec. 19 on Netflix.

The network says, “This season is all about the lead-up to Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack’s (Martin Henderson) wedding.”

According to showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, “We’re trying to hit all the milestones of the pre-wedding planning, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, the rehearsal dinner.” Still, says Netflix, there will be “more than one last-minute wrench thrown into the mix for our favorite couple.”

<strong>Q: Will there be a third season of “Reacher”?</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Yes, and a fourth. Prime Video recently announced a fourth-season pickup of the series based on the novels by Lee Child — and that the third season will arrive in 2025. The third season is based on the Reacher novel “Persuader.” Also announced this month is a spinoff, “The Untitled Neagley Project,” about Reacher’s friend, private eye Frances Neagley (Maria Sten). Fans of “Reacher” know that Neagley/Sten was great viewing in “Reacher” — and she will be part of Season 3 in addition to her own series.

<strong>Q: I am interested in when the second season of “The Diplomat” will air.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The political drama starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell will have new episodes on Netflix Oct. 31. It will pick up right after the London bombing at the end of the first season. You can find a trailer on YouTube.

Q<strong>: There was a series a few years ago called “Strange Angel” that was about the dawn of the Space Age and eccentric scientists. The last episode I was able to find was where L. Ron Hubbard had appeared to be a guest in the house. It was a wonderful show. Is that the end of the whole series, or did I miss the new season?</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The drama aired for two seasons — 17 episodes in all — on CBS All Access (now called Paramount+). It was canceled in 2019, and the Hubbard episode was the last one. You can still find the old episodes on Paramount+.

<strong>Q: In a 1946 movie “Easy to Wed,” a woman of monumental talent performs on a Hammond organ. Her skill astonishes me. Who was this gifted musician?</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> That was Ethel Smith, a hugely popular keyboardist. The Hammond Hall of Fame speaks of how in the 1940s “it was the fabulous vision of Ethel Smith at the Hammond Organ that thrilled audiences on stage and screen with her over-the top fashion and blistering technique at the keyboard. In feature films, short subjects and even Disney cartoons, Ethel’s playing sounded impossible, but she made it look like a walk in the park.” Her biggest hit was “Tico Tico,” first recorded for the movie “Bathing Beauty.” She passed away in 1996. Some places where you can find her work are CD collections, Spotify playlists and YouTube.